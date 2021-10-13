Steffen in goal as US changes 9 of 11 starters vs Costa Rica

ap-national-sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter shook up his lineup, inserting goalkeeper Zack Steffen among nine changes to the starting 11 for a World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica. Chris Richards was given his first competitive start as the Americans fielded their youngest lineup in a World Cup qualifier, averaging 22 years, 229 days. Midfielder Yunus Musah was the only holdover. Sergiño Dest, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson and Antonee Robinson were on the back line. Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Musah in midfield, Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah on the wings, and Ricardo Pepi headed the attack.