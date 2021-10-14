Kiffin’s 1st game at Vols as head coach of No. 13 Ole Miss

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

Lane Kiffin will be coaching his first game back in Knoxville as a head coach since his lone season as Tennessee coach in 2009. A sold-out crowd awaits Kiffin and No. 13 Ole Miss in Tennessee’s first sellout since Sept. 30, 2017, against Georgia. Tennessee fans will be turning Neyland into an orange and white checkerboard for the first time since 2017. Ole Miss has new life in the SEC West with Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M. Tennessee is third in the SEC East with two straight wins. Ole Miss is the Vols’ lowest ranked opponent over the next month.