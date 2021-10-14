McVay and Rams look to beat Giants for 2nd straight year

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams will go for their third win over the Giants in the last five years when they meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Rams are 4-1 entering the game and are 2-0 on the road. The Giants are struggling for the fifth straight year. They are 1-4 after being blown out by the Cowboys in Dallas last weekend. They are also winless in two games at home, and their fans are already booing them. New York also is banged up with quarterback Daniel Jones, halfback Saquon Barkley and receiver Kenny Golladay all hurt last weekend.