No panic for 1-4 Jets, just focus on getting better now

ap-national-sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets are 1-4 and facing several issues up and down their roster. They refuse to use their overall youth as an excuse. But it’s certainly easy to point to that as a factor in their tough start. Robert Saleh is a first-year head coach, his coordinators are calling plays on a full-time basis in the NFL for the first time. And rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is feeling his way through life as a so-called franchise savior. Some fans are already pressing the panic button but the Jets are focused on getting better now and coming out of the bye-week break strong.