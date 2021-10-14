Steelers look to build momentum against Wilson-less Seahawks

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to build momentum on Sunday night against Seattle. Pittsburgh is coming off a 27-19 win over Denver but will have to move forward without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster is out for the season after injuring his right shoulder against the Broncos. Seattle will play without star quarterback Russell Wilson who is recovering from surgery on the middle finger of his right hand. Geno Smith will start in place of Wilson. Seattle’s defense, currently ranked the worst in the NFL, will have to step up in Wilson’s absence.