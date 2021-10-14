Vikings expected to bring pressure vs. Panthers QB Darnold

ap-national-sports

By The Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to throw all sorts of pressure on Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold on Sunday as they seek their second straight win. Darnold has been the fourth-most sacked quarterback in the league and has been under heavy duress playing behind an offensive line that has struggled. Darnold has been sacked eight times and hit 19 times in the last two games alone, contributing to five interceptions during that period. The Vikings already have 17 sacks, second most in the league.