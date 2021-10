AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The family of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger says he died of an accidental drug overdose. Jake Ehlinger is the younger brother of former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger who was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts last June. Jake Ehlinger was found dead May 6. A family statement issued Thursday they believe he ingested a dose of Xanax laced with toxic substances that included fentanyl.