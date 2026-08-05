Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert continues: Air quality is poor today

By
Updated
today at 2:18 PM
Published 2:14 PM

Storms that developed last night and overnight caused gusty winds which allowed a lot of dust and sand to be dispersed across the Borderland. Those who are sensitive to the poor air quality are encouraged to stay indoors or wear a protective mask.

Temps have been running well above average again today. El Paso has hit its 36th triple digit temp of the year so far (we average 33 days). Storm chances will be primarily in our western and northwestern counties tonight - kicking up the winds in spots.

The chance of storms will hang around all week with above normal temps.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
abc-7
Doppler Dave
el paso
kvia
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.