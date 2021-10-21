Young, Hawks open season with 113-87 rout of Mavericks

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Cam Reddish scored 20 points, Trae Young added 19 and the Atlanta Hawks opened the season with a 113-87 rout of the Mavericks to ruin the debut of Dallas coach Jason Kidd. Coming off a surprising run to the Eastern Conference final, the Hawks took control of the game with a dominant third quarter. They stretched a 51-44 halftime lead to 86-64 heading to the fourth. After a sluggish start, Young scored 12 points and dished out nine assists in the decisive period. Reddish led a stellar effort from the deep Hawks bench. Luka Doncic led Dallas with 18 points.