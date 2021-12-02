Mangiapane, Flames stay hot on road, holding off Kings 3-2

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane and Milan Lucic scored on the power play, and the Calgary Flames won their fourth straight road game, 3-2 over the Los Angeles Kings. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal, Jacob Markstrom make 40 saves, and the Flames improved to a league-leading 10-2-2 on the road. Alex Edler got his 100th career goal and Alex Iafallo also scored, but the Kings lost for the seventh time in eight games.