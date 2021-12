ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Keller Boothby had 21 points as Cornell topped Coppin State 92-77 on Friday. Boothby made 7 of 9 3-pointers for the Big Red (7-1), who won their fourth straight at home. Jesse Zarzuela had 25 points for the Eagles (1-11), who have now lost six games in a row.