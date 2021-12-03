Even if games go on, MLB lockout could alienate Gen Z

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Even if baseball’s first work stoppage in 26 years doesn’t result in missed games, the league and its players are at risk of alienating their next wave of fans. Fan sentiment in previous stoppages was driven primarily by interruptions to the schedule, but for a generation that devours bite-sized entertainment faster than its predecessors, there’s potential for lasting damage even if the 2022 regular season starts on time. Gen Z has never experience a baseball lockout or strike. For them, it’s all about the content. Suddenly, on social media, MLB doesn’t have any featuring stars like Shohei Ohtani or Fernando Tatis Jr.