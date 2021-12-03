Granada beats Alavés 2-1 despite own goal in Spanish league

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — Substitute Santiago Arias has scored late to help Granada recover from an own goal and secure a 2-1 win at home over Alavés in the Spanish league. Arias struck the winner shortly after defender Luis Abram swept a cross by Alavés into his own net with a poor clearance attempt. Granada coach Robert Moreno missed the game serving the second of a two-game suspension for protesting during a loss to Real Madrid three rounds ago. His team rose above Alavés into 15th place. Alavés is two points above the relegation zone before the rest of the round.