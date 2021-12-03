Union Berlin beats Leipzig 2-1 to climb to 4th in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin has defeated Leipzig 2-1 to climb to fourth in the Bundesliga and deepen the visitor’s crisis. Goals from Taiwo Awoniyi and Timo Baumgartl have lifted Union into a Champions League qualification place ahead of the rest of the 14th round. Leipzig is scrambling for answers after its third successive domestic defeat. Leipzig was without coach Jesse Marsch and his assistant Achim Beierlorzer amid a coronavirus outbreak at the club. Union was allowed half capacity in its 22,000-capacity stadium, but new restrictions are taking hold with effect from Wednesday limiting numbers at 5,000 in a bid to control rising infection rates.