AP source: Napier gets 7-year, $51.8M contract at Florida

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with negotiations says new Florida coach Billy Napier agreed to a seven-year, $51.8 million contract that makes him the fifth-highest-paid coach in the Southeastern Conference. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday night because neither Florida nor Napier has publicly released contract details. Napier will make $7.1 million in his first season and will get a $100,000 raise annually before each of the remaining six years. The Gators are expected to provide Napier’s full memorandum of understanding when he’s formally introduced Sunday afternoon in Gainesville.