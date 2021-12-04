Cole Johnson, JMU storm into FCS quarterfinals, 59-20

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson passed for five touchdowns, ran for a sixth and James Madison scored 17 points after three takeaways in the last three minutes of the first half to defeat Southeastern Louisiana 59-20 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The third-seeded Dukes, ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, take on No. 5-ranked and sixth-seeded Montana in the quarterfinals. James Madison went into halftime ahead 38-13 after three turnovers — a Cole Kelley fumble and two interceptions — led to two one-play touchdown drives and an Ethan Ratke 25-yard field goal. Kelley passed for 397 yards and two touchdowns against three picks.