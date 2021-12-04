Grizzlies hang on to beat Mavericks 97-90 after 73-point win

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Desmond Bane scored a career-high 29 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies held on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 97-90 in their first game since setting an NBA record with a 73-point victory. Tyus Jones had 16 points and seven assists for the Grizzlies. They haven’t trailed at all while going 4-0 since star guard and leading scorer Ja Morant was sidelined with a left knee sprain. The Mavericks dropped to 0-4 this season without young sensation Luka Doncic. They were also missing his European sidekick, Kristaps Porzingis.