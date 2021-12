BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight had 22 points as Western Kentucky edged past Eastern Kentucky 85-80. Camron Justice had 18 points and six assists for Western Kentucky, which won its fourth straight game. Justice scored six points in the final two minutes as the Hilltoppers broke a 77-all tie and turned back the Colonels. Cooper Robb tied a career high with 21 points for the Colonels.