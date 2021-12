FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Samuel recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds to lift Florida Gulf Coast to a 78-68 overtime win over Dartmouth. Cyrus Largie had 17 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (7-3), who won their sixth straight at home. Brendan Barry had 26 points and sank a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in regulation for the Big Green (3-3) to force OT.