Seahawks elevate Adrian Peterson from practice squad

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have elevated veteran running back Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle made the roster move due to questions about its running back depth. The Seahawks listed starter Alex Collins, and backups Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer as questionable on Friday due to injuries. Collins has been slowed by an abdominal injury but hasn’t missed any games. Penny and Homer both missed last week’s loss at Washington. Peterson was signed to the practice squad on Wednesday. The 36-year-old played three games earlier this season for Tennessee after Derrick Henry went down with injury.