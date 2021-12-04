Sherman scores 27 as West Virginia tops Radford 67-51

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Taz Sherman poured in 27 points — one short of his career best — and West Virginia breezed to a 67-51 victory over Radford. Sherman, who came into the game averaging just over 20 points per contest, sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (7-1). West Virginia played without second-leading scorer Sean McNeil (12.0 ppg), who missed the game with a lower back injury. Kedrian Johnson had three of the Mountaineers’ 12 steals. Bryan Hart scored nine points to lead the Highlanders (4-5). Radford doesn’t have a player averaging in double figures this season.