Teravainen scores twice, Hurricanes sock Sabres 6-2

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen scored two goals and the Carolina Hurricanes rode an early burst of offense to beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-2 on Saturday night. Martin Necas, Ian Cole, Vincent Trocheck and Nino Niederreiter also scored as the Hurricanes snapped a season-worst three-game losing streak for only their second win in the last seven games. Henri Jokiharju scored his first goal of the season and Zemgus Girgensons also had a goal for the Sabres, and goalie Malcolm Subban stopped 19 shots before leaving midway through the third period in his Sabres debut.