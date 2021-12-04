Toney, Notae score 18, No. 10 Arkansas beats Little Rock

By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Au’Diese Toney and JD Notae each scored 18 points to lift No. 10 Arkansas past Little Rock 93-78 on Saturday. Arkansas (8-0) built its lead to 15 points at the break, but staved off an attempted rally by Little Rock (4-5), which went on an 18-8 run to start the second half. Arkansas had two other players score in double figures: Devo Davis with 16 and Chris Lykes with 14. Marko Lukic led all scorers with 23 points for Little Rock, while Isaiah Palermo added 17 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.