Century mark: Rams’ Kupp reaches 100 receptions in 12 games

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp didn’t know after the Los Angeles Rams’ 37-7 thrashing of the Jacksonville Jaguars that he had reached 100 catches. With the way the fifth-year receiver is piling up accomplishments in a career season it is getting hard to keep track. Kupp’s 8-yard reception from Matthew Stafford early in the fourth quarter made him the first player in NFL history with at least 100 catches and 10 TDs receiving in his team’s first 12 games of a season.