Dalton’s interceptions send Bears to loss against Cardinals

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears suffered through a miserable day in the rain, wind and cold Sunday and had a 33-22 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals to show for it, their sixth loss in seven games. Dalton suffered a left hand injury in the first half but was able to finish the game. He matched a career high with four interceptions while throwing for two touchdowns. The Bears even experienced problems getting plays called and sent into the huddle at times as their headsets went out in the second half. Coach Matt Nagy had to use a walkie-talkie to communicate with his offensive coordinator. The loss left the Bears at 4-8 heading into a game Sunday night at Green Bay.