F1 unites in memory of the inspirational Frank Williams

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Formula One has united in tribute to Frank Williams after the much-loved and inspirational founder of the F1 team died last weekend. Shortly before the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the drivers and team principals were joined by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Jean Todt. Gathering to observe a minute’s silence in his memory, they stood in a circle around an image of him on the grid as drivers placed helmets on the ground. This was followed by applause. Williams died last Sunday at the age of 79.