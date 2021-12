By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Harbaugh went for the win, and it didn’t work out for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson led Baltimore to a touchdown with 12 seconds to play, but his throw on the 2-point conversion was too far in front of tight end Mark Andrews. That oh-so-close play sent the Ravens to a 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.