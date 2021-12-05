No. 14 Oklahoma to face No. 15 Oregon in Alamo Bowl

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma will face Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. Oklahoma brought in former coach Bob Stoops as interim coach after Lincoln Riley left for USC. Freshman Caleb Williams leads the Sooners with 18 touchdown passes and six rushing scores. Oregon looked like a possible playoff team before losing to Utah in the regular season and again in the PAC-12 title game. Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is projected to be an early first-round draft pick in 2022. Travis Dye leads Oregon’s offense with 17 total touchdowns.