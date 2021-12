By The Associated Press

North Texas lost six straight before winning its last five, including handing No. 22 UTSA its only loss, 45-22 in the finale. Miami (Ohio) hasn’t beaten an FBS opponent outside the Mid-American Conference since 2011. The Frisco Football Classic was just added as the 42nd bowl a week ago to ensure all 83 bowl-eligible teams got a berth. Both teams are playing in their 13th bowl game.