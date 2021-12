LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dylan Penn had 15 points to lead five Bellarmine players in double figures as the Knights romped past Defiance 92-43. Curt Hopf added 14 points for the Knights. CJ Fleming chipped in 11, Sam DeVault scored 11 and Juston Betz had 10. Avonte Jones led the Yellow Jackets with 7 points.