Freiburg scores 6 goals in first half to destroy Gladbach

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Freiburg produced a devastating first-half performance to rout Borussia Mönchengladbach 6-0 away for its biggest-ever win in the Bundesliga. There were six different scorers as everything worked in the first 45 minutes for Freiburg, which ended a three-game losing run in style to move back up to fourth. Freiburg hadn’t beaten Gladbach away in the Bundesliga in 17 attempts since its solitary 2-1 win in 1995. Hertha Berlin’s gamble on a new coach showed some promising signs as the team fought back to earn a 2-2 draw at Stuttgart in Tayfun Korkut’s debut in charge.