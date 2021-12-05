Reese scores 18, No. 8 Maryland women beat Rutgers 74-59

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 18 points to lead No. 8 Maryland over Rutgers 74-59 in the Big Ten opener for both teams. Katie Benzan added 15 points, Chloe Bibby had 14 and Ashley Owusu 12 for Maryland. The Terrapins are 7-2 overall. Shug Dickson scored 18 points for Rutgers, which has lost five straight and is 4-6. Brown’s layup midway through the fourth quarter brought Rutgers within 56-52. The Terrapins scored the next seven points to stay in control.