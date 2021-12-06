Flyers fire Vigneault after 8 straight losses

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault following eight straight losses. The Flyers’ latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien was also fired. After a promising first season in which Vigneault led them to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the NHL’s restart bubble last year, the Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops this season. Mike Yeo was named interim coach.