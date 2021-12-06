Boston College QB Jurkovec will return for senior season

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec says he will return for his senior season rather than enter the NFL draft. Jurkovec threw for 2,558 yards and 17 touchdowns in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. This year, he injured his right wrist in Week 2 and missed six games before returning on Nov. 11. The Eagles went 4-2 in his starts in 2021 and are 10-6 in his career. He is fifth in school history with six 300-yard passing games in just 16 games played.