Florida State beats BYU in PKs for 3rd national title

By BEN ROSS

Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Yujie Zhao rocketed home the game-winning penalty kick and No. 1 Florida State edged No. 13 BYU 4-3 in PKs on Monday to win its third women’s national championship in program history and second in the last four years. Sophomore goalkeeper Cristina Roque made two saves during penalty kicks for the Seminoles. The two teams traded chances during regulation, but neither could break through. BYU was playing in its first-ever College Cup and outshot Florida State 10-8 through regulation and the two overtime periods. The Seminoles were playing in their 12th College Cup and sixth national title game.