Getafe extends Athletic’s winless streak in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao’s run without a win in the Spanish league has reached seven consecutive matches after a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Getafe. It was the fifth draw for Athletic during its winless streak. Its last league victory was at home against Villarreal in October. It was the third straight match without a loss for Getafe. It has only one defeat in its last six league games. Athletic was in ninth place. Getafe remained second-to-last.