Hawks use season-high 3s to beat Timberwolves 121-110

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trae Young had 29 points and 11 assists, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 23 points and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-110. Danilo Gallinari scored 20 points off the bench for Atlanta, which was without injured wings Cam Reddish, Bogdan Bogdanovich, Solomon Hill and De’Andre Hunter. Luwawu-Cabarrot had a career-high seven 3-pointers, shooting 7 of 14 as the Hawks set season highs with 25 makes and 49 attempts from beyond the arc. Young was 4-of-9 shooting from 3 and Gallinari finished 4 of 6.