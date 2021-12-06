Julio Jones cleared to practice as Titans return from bye

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Proof the Tennessee Titans are healthier now than before their bye came in a roster announcement Monday. Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones and two others can start practicing with the team, a big step toward rejoining the active roster. The Titans also designated rookie wide receiver Racey McMath and safety Dane Cruikshank to return to practice. Getting this trio back could be a big boost for the Titans (8-4) who currently sit atop the AFC South. They returned to work Monday up one spot to No. 2 in the AFC with five games remaining.