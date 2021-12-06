Nebraska football legend Johnny Rodgers in ICU with COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska football star and 1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers was in an Omaha hospital intensive care unit with COVID-19 and other complications. Business partner Denny Drake told The Omaha World-Herald that Rodgers was hospitalized Thanksgiving morning. Drake says the 70-year-old Rodgers seemed to improve after a few days, but took a turn for the worse last week and was placed in the ICU. Drake says Rodgers has since improved and is feeling much better.