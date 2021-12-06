Norris’ shootout goal puts Senators over Devils, 3-2

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Josh Norris scored the decisive goal in a shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators over the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Monday night, extending the Senators’ winning streak to three games. Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle and New Jersey’s Tomas Tatar also scored in the shootout. Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves. The Devils lost their fourth straight in a makeup game for the Nov. 16 one that was postponed because of the Senators’ COVID-19 outbreak. Damon Severson and Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves.