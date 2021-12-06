Section of Everton fans leave seats during game in protest

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A section of Everton fans have left their seats after the 27th minute of the English Premier League match against Arsenal to signal their unhappiness at the board amid the club’s 27th season without a major trophy. Some of the fans were seen making their way toward the exits at Goodison Park as play continued with the match at 0-0. Everton headed into the game having failed to win any of its previous eight games in the league. There was plenty of disgruntlement among the Everton fan base after a 4-1 loss to local rival Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday. Fans chanted “Sack the board” and certain officials targeted for abuse.