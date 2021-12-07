Josi’s highlight goal spurs Preds over Red Wings 5-2

DETROIT (AP) — Roman Josi beat four Detroit defenders for a first-period goal, Ryan Johansen scored on a power play and the Nashville Predators beat the Red Wings 5-2. The loss snapped Detroit’s five-game winning streak and its five-game home winning streak. Josi took a feed from Dante Fabbro as he sped into the Red Wings’ zone and skated 1-on-4 through the defense before beating Alex Nedeljkovic on the forehand. Nashville’s Nick Cousins, Eeli Tolvanen and Fabbro scored in the third period, and David Rittich stopped 14 shots. Detroit’s Michael Rasmussen also had a third-period goal.