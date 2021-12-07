LSU moves up to No. 2 in NET rankings with undefeated start

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

The NCAA’s first NET rankings are out and the top spot mirrors the AP Top 25 with Purdue at No. 1. The NCAA’s college basketball primary sorting tool takes a bit of a deviation at No. 2. LSU, which entered the AP poll at No. 25 this week, is No. 2 in the NET rankings. LSU has yet to play a road game, opening with six wins at home and two on neutral courts. The Tigers’ list of wins includes Wake Forest and Penn State, and a 15-point win over Ohio in their last game. LSU returns from a 10-day break to play at Georgia Tech on Saturday, time off coach Will Wade says the Tigers needed despite their undefeated start.