New England’s Carles Gil wins MLS Most Valuable Player award
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil has been named Major League Soccer’s Player of the Year. Gil had a league-best 18 assists, as well as four goals, and captained the Revolution to a historic season. New England won the Supporters’ Shield with a league-record 73 points. Eight of Gil’s assists were on game-winning goals. Gil was sidelined for most of last season because of a bone spur and was honored this year as the league’s Comeback Player of the Year.