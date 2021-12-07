NWSL’s Orlando Pride hire Amanda Cromwell as coach

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Amanda Cromwell has been hired as coach of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Orlando Pride. The 51-year-old Cromwell is a former U.S. national team player. She spent nine seasons as the coach at UCLA and led the Bruins to the national championship in 2013, her first year. She led UCLA to three College Cup appearances and four Pac-12 titles. The Pride had been looking for a coach since Mark Skinner resigned in July to become coach of the Manchester United women’s club. Becky Burleigh was interim coach for the rest of the season, which the Pride finished with a 7-10-7 record.