Turner scores 23 to lift Bowling Green over Oakland 73-72

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Chandler Turner had a career-high 23 points that included the game-winning 3-pointer with 36 seconds remaining and Bowling Green narrowly beat Oakland 73-72. Turner’s 3 gave the Falcons a 73-70 advantage. Jalen Moore made a pair of free throws for Oakland to cap the scoring with 27 seconds left. Daeqwon Plowden had 16 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (5-4). Jamal Cain had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (7-3), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Moore added 18 points, seven assists and six steals.