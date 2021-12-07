Weekend practice sessions for Tiger fuel talk about return

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods now has everyone guessing. First, a short video of his swing. Then a news conference in which he downplayed his future. And then weekend sessions on the practice range at Albany during the Hero World Challenge. What next? The speculation is the PNC Championship with his 12-year-old son. Woods probably will decide by the end of the week if he’s playing. The tournament is holding a spot for him. Meanwhile, mementos of Woods and the three others being inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame are on display ahead of the March induction.