Barcelona out of Champions League in loss to Bayern Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Barcelona will not play in the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the first time in 18 years after a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich ensured the Catalan club was eliminated from European soccer’s premier competition. Barcelona drops into the Europa League playoffs after finishing third in Group E. Defeat in Munich will deepen Barcelona’s already overwhelming financial problems as it misses out on lucrative prize money and exposure for sponsors. Sitting seventh in La Liga means Barcelona may not even qualify for next year’s competition.