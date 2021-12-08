Juventus finishes top of CL group with 1-0 win over Malmo

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus has finished atop its Champions League group with a 1-0 win over Malmo. Moise Kean scored in the 18th minute for his first goal in the Champions League for the Bianconeri. Juventus finished two points above second-place Chelsea. The defending champion conceded a late goal in a 3-3 draw at Zenit St. Petersburg. Malmo already knew it would finish bottom of Group H. Juventus won all but one of its matches in the group stage. It lost 4-0 to Chelsea.