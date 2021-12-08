No. 20 Florida bounces back from stunner, handles UNF 85-55

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton had a career-high 26 points and eight rebounds, Myreon Jones added 14 points and No. 20 Florida ended a two-game skid with an 85-55 victory against North Florida on Wednesday night. Coming off a stunning home loss to previously winless Texas Southern, the Gators (7-2) dominated from the opening tip and improved to 27-0 all time against the Ospreys (2-9). Castleton was a key contributor in the latest one. He was 9-of-17 shooting and made 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. He chipped in two assists, two steals and a blocked shot.